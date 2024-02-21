China Says Taiwan Seeking To 'hide The Truth' About Deadly Boat Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 08:39 PM
China on Wednesday accused Taiwanese authorities of "seeking to evade their responsibilities and hide the truth" after two Chinese nationals died in a boat incident last week
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China on Wednesday accused Taiwanese authorities of "seeking to evade their responsibilities and hide the truth" after two Chinese nationals died in a boat incident last week.
"We solemnly demand relevant parties in Taiwan to release the truth as soon as possible," spokeswoman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office Zhu Fenglian said in a statement published online.
The Chinese boat carrying four people capsized on February 14 near Taiwan's Kinmen islands while being pursued by the Taiwanese coast guard, throwing all onboard into the water.
Two of the crew died and the other two were rescued and temporarily detained in Kinmen -- a territory administered by Taipei but located just five kilometres (three miles) from China's city of Xiamen.
"We strongly condemn the Taiwan side's rough treatment of mainland fishermen, strongly condemn the Taiwan side's malicious action of ignoring life and enforcing the law by force while deliberately concealing the truth," Zhu said.
"We also express strong indignation at the inhumane and indifferent words and deeds of the Taiwan side since the incident," she added, calling for an apology to the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Five day anti polio drive to kicks off from Feb 26 in Sukkur
Pak-Korea nutrition center conference concludes
Babar Azam leads PSL run chart with historic 3000 runs milestone
FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, employees: Malik Tahsin Awan
Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara
PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president
Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” ..
Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker
Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi
Registration for religious teacher, clerks and soldier in Pakistan Army would co ..
Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous city
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi
More Stories From World
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up53 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall campaigns despite uncertainty44 minutes ago
-
Two dead, two hurt, in Dutch bridge collapse: officials44 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts2 hours ago
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again2 hours ago
-
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid2 hours ago
-
US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands2 hours ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to attend G20 meeting in Brazil2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU2 hours ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up2 hours ago
-
China begins drafting law on promoting private economy3 hours ago
-
Thailand's industrial confidence improves in January3 hours ago