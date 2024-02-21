Open Menu

China Says Taiwan Seeking To 'hide The Truth' About Deadly Boat Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 08:39 PM

China on Wednesday accused Taiwanese authorities of "seeking to evade their responsibilities and hide the truth" after two Chinese nationals died in a boat incident last week

"We solemnly demand relevant parties in Taiwan to release the truth as soon as possible," spokeswoman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office Zhu Fenglian said in a statement published online.

The Chinese boat carrying four people capsized on February 14 near Taiwan's Kinmen islands while being pursued by the Taiwanese coast guard, throwing all onboard into the water.

Two of the crew died and the other two were rescued and temporarily detained in Kinmen -- a territory administered by Taipei but located just five kilometres (three miles) from China's city of Xiamen.

"We strongly condemn the Taiwan side's rough treatment of mainland fishermen, strongly condemn the Taiwan side's malicious action of ignoring life and enforcing the law by force while deliberately concealing the truth," Zhu said.

"We also express strong indignation at the inhumane and indifferent words and deeds of the Taiwan side since the incident," she added, calling for an apology to the bereaved families.

