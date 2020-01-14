UrduPoint.com
China Says Taiwan Separatists Will 'stink For Eternity'

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

China says Taiwan separatists will 'stink for eternity'

Taiwan separatists are doomed to "stink for eternity", China's top diplomat warned after the island's President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide re-election victory in a stinging rebuke to Beijing

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Taiwan separatists are doomed to "stink for eternity", China's top diplomat warned after the island's President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide re-election victory in a stinging rebuke to Beijing.

Tsai, who has drawn the ire of Beijing for refusing to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China", secured a record-breaking win in Saturday's vote.

But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed her victory and warned supporters of Taiwan independence during a week-long tour through Africa.

"Splitting the country is doomed to leave a name that will stink for eternity," Wang said in a statement on Monday.

The "one-China principle" is a "universal consensus" held by the international community, he said, and one that will "not be affected in the slightest by a local election in Taiwan."

