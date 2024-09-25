China Says Tested Ballistic Missile With 'dummy Warhead'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) China test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, the defence ministry said, making a rare announcement as Beijing flexes its military might.
The Chinese military's "Rocket Force launched an ICBM... carrying a dummy warhead to the high seas in the Pacific Ocean at 08:44 on September 25, and the missile fell into expected sea areas", the ministry said in a statement.
"This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan," the ministry added.
"It is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed against any country or target," it said.
Last October, the US Defense Department said China was developing its nuclear arsenal more quickly than the United States had anticipated.
China possessed more than 500 operational nuclear warheads as of May 2023 and is likely to have more than 1,000 by 2030, it said.
