China Says To Crack Down On Fentanyl Chemicals
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) China will impose fresh controls on chemicals used to make the synthetic opioid fentanyl, after several rounds of talks between Beijing and Washington aimed at cracking down on the deadly trade, both countries said.
Beijing's decision to impose controls on the three chemicals used in the production of the drug represented a "valuable step forward", the White House said Tuesday.
In a statement released this week, Beijing's Ministry of Public Security said the three chemicals -- 4-AP, 1-boc-4-AP, and Norfentanyl -- had been added to a list of substances whose production and sale is subject to greater scrutiny.
The ministry also requires companies producing the chemicals to acquire permits before transporting them.
The rules come into force from September 1, the ministry added.
At a meeting with US President Joe Biden in November last year, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to clamp down on the fentanyl trade.
It is the third such move since the United States and China agreed to resume drug cooperation after the Xi-Biden meeting, which was aimed at managing tensions between the two superpowers, the White House said.
US and Chinese officials met to discuss the issue last week, Washington added.
The US Drug Enforcement Agency previously described China as "the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States".
Beijing has denied complicity in the deadly trade, touting its "zero tolerance" drug policies and insisting the roots of the addiction crisis lie in the US.
Fentanyl is many times more powerful than heroin and is responsible for about 75,000 overdose deaths a year, making it the leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, officials have said.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From World
-
After AI, quantum computing eyes its 'Sputnik' moment1 minute ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics1 minute ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold11 minutes ago
-
US 'will not tolerate' attacks on troops in Mideast: Austin21 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold1 hour ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP1 hour ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter1 hour ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt7 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf7 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future7 hours ago
-
Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim govt: president's office7 hours ago