Open Menu

China Says To Crack Down On Fentanyl Chemicals

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM

China says to crack down on fentanyl chemicals

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) China will impose fresh controls on chemicals used to make the synthetic opioid fentanyl, after several rounds of talks between Beijing and Washington aimed at cracking down on the deadly trade, both countries said.

Beijing's decision to impose controls on the three chemicals used in the production of the drug represented a "valuable step forward", the White House said Tuesday.

In a statement released this week, Beijing's Ministry of Public Security said the three chemicals -- 4-AP, 1-boc-4-AP, and Norfentanyl -- had been added to a list of substances whose production and sale is subject to greater scrutiny.

The ministry also requires companies producing the chemicals to acquire permits before transporting them.

The rules come into force from September 1, the ministry added.

At a meeting with US President Joe Biden in November last year, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to clamp down on the fentanyl trade.

It is the third such move since the United States and China agreed to resume drug cooperation after the Xi-Biden meeting, which was aimed at managing tensions between the two superpowers, the White House said.

US and Chinese officials met to discuss the issue last week, Washington added.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency previously described China as "the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States".

Beijing has denied complicity in the deadly trade, touting its "zero tolerance" drug policies and insisting the roots of the addiction crisis lie in the US.

Fentanyl is many times more powerful than heroin and is responsible for about 75,000 overdose deaths a year, making it the leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, officials have said.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Sale Beijing United States September November All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From World