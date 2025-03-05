Open Menu

China Says To Hike Defence Spending By 7.2% This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

China says to hike defence spending by 7.2% this year

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) China's defence spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2025, the same as last year, Beijing said on Wednesday, as its armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye deepening strategic competition with the United States.

The country's expenditure on its armed forces has been on the rise for decades, broadly in line with economic growth.

China has the world's second-largest military budget, but lags well behind the United States, its Primary strategic rival.

Despite this, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) surpasses the US military by number of personnel.

Beijing's 1.78-trillion-yuan ($245.7-billion) defence budget for this year is still less than a third of Washington's.

China's military spending last year made up 1.6 percent of its GDP, far less than the United States or Russia, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

But its defence expansion is viewed with suspicion by Washington, as well as other powers in the region including Japan, with which Beijing has a territorial dispute over islands in the East China Sea.

China has also increasingly flexed its muscles in the South China Sea, which it claims almost entirely despite an international arbitration ruling that declared its stance baseless.

Beijing's spending boost is also a cause for concern for self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing says is part of its territory to be claimed by force if necessary.

- 'Growing uncertainties' -

The budget hike comes as thousands of delegates congregate in Beijing for the opening session of the National People's Congress, the second of China's "Two Sessions" meetings this week.

Speaking at that session, Premier Li Qiang vowed that China would "resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at Taiwan independence and external interference, so as to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations".

China describes its military stance as "defensive" and aimed at preserving its sovereignty.

But its sweeping territorial claims over areas controlled by other governments have raised fears of a regional clash.

Chin-Hao Huang, Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore, told AFP the hike took place in the context of "growing uncertainties in China's external environment and domestic security priorities".

"The defence budget increase reflects the need to maintain and upgrade the PLA's military capabilities to keep pace and be ready for all contingencies," he said.

The announcement also comes as Europeans are considering significantly increasing their military budgets in the face of American disengagement from their region.

"As the geopolitical tension between China and the US increases, China cannot slow down its military expenditures," said Niklas Swanstrom, director of the Sweden-based Institute for Security and Development Policy.

Recent Stories

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

2 minutes ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

11 hours ago
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

12 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

13 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

13 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World