China Says To Impose Fresh Tariffs On US Agricultural Imports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

China says to impose fresh tariffs on US agricultural imports

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) China said Tuesday it would slap fresh tariffs on a range of agricultural imports from the United States as of next week, in retaliation against a hike in levies by Washington.

"Additional 15 percent tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton," Beijing's finance ministry said in a statement.

And "additional 10 percent tariffs will be imposed on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products", it added.

US President Donald Trump inked an order Monday to increase a previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent -- piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.

Beijing in announcing its levies condemned the "unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US".

The move "exacerbates the burden on US companies and consumers, and undermines the foundation of economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States," the finance ministry said.

Beijing's commerce ministry also said it would file a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation over the additional 10 percent tariffs.

