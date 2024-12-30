China Says To Promote High-quality Development Of Data Industry
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) China will take measures to promote high-quality growth in its data industry, the country's top economic planner announced on Monday.
It is imperative to foster the growth of data enterprises and provide strong support for the development of a national integrated data market, the cultivation of new quality productive forces, and the creation of new momentum and new drivers for growth, according to the guidelines released by the National Development and Reform Commission and five other government departments.
By 2029, the industry is expected to achieve an average annual compound growth rate of over 15 percent, accompanied by a significant optimization of its structure, the guidelines noted.
The capability for data technology innovation is expected to rank among the global leaders, while the supply capacity of data products and services will see substantial improvement, according to the guidelines.
This will lead to the emergence of a series of new smart applications, products, and services, and the rise of data enterprises with international competitiveness, significantly enhancing the comprehensive strength of the data industry and establishing a basic pattern of regional clustering and coordinated development, the guidelines noted.
The guidelines emphasize the importance of accelerating data technology innovation, calling for breakthroughs in key core technologies. This includes actively advancing cloud-edge-terminal collaborative computing and strengthening research in new storage technologies to support large-scale, real-time cross-domain data storage and flow, while also increasing the adoption of smart storage solutions.
The guidelines also stress the need to strengthen infrastructure support, promote the connectivity of data infrastructure, and build a nationwide integrated computing power system.
