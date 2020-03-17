UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says To Strip Press Cards From Several US Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

China says to strip press cards from several US journalists

China on Wednesday ordered American journalists at the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal to relinquish their press cards within two weeks, effectively expelling them from the country

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday ordered American journalists at the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal to relinquish their press cards within two weeks, effectively expelling them from the country.

The foreign ministry said in a statement the move was in retaliations for Washington's decision to cut the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for Chinese state-run media on American soil.

Related Topics

China Washington New York Post Media From

Recent Stories

'Ghabrana Nahi hey': PM to nation over fears of Co ..

8 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Up by 345 Over Past 24 ..

32 seconds ago

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

26 minutes ago

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

26 minutes ago

Brazil recaptures inmates who escaped in COVID-19 ..

34 seconds ago

Dortmund CEO criticised for Bundesliga coronavirus ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.