China says to strip press cards from several US journalists

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday ordered American journalists at the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal to relinquish their press cards within two weeks, effectively expelling them from the country.

The foreign ministry said in a statement the move was in retaliations for Washington's decision to cut the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for Chinese state-run media on American soil.