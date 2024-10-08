China Says To Take Anti-dumping Measures Against EU Brandy Imports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) China said on Tuesday it would impose anti-dumping measures on brandy imported from the European Union, marking the latest salvo in an escalating trade row between Beijing and Brussels.
The two are major economic partners but have butted heads in recent months over Beijing's generous subsidies for its domestic industries.
Brussels argues that the support undermines the principle of free competition and helped drive down the prices of Chinese exports, undercutting European competitors.
Beijing has denied the claims and accuses Brussels of protectionism.
China launched an investigation this year into EU brandy, months after the bloc undertook a probe into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies.
Beijing said in August it would not impose provisional tariffs on brandy makers, even though it had found evidence of dumping, but did not rule out subsequent measures.
From Friday, operators will have to pay a "corresponding guarantee" to Chinese customs when importing EU brandy into the country, the commerce ministry in Beijing said.
It said the amount would be based on calculations involving prices approved by customs, as well as import taxes.
The investigation had "preliminarily determined that imports of certain brandy originating from the European Union were being dumped, threatening substantial damage to the domestic brandy industry", the ministry said.
It said the probe also established "a causal relationship between the dumping and the threat of substantial damage".
The ministry released a list detailing the rates each company would expect to pay, ranging from 30.6 percent for cognac house Martell to 39 percent for Jas Hennessy and 38.1 percent for Remy Martin.
Shares in French spirits giants Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard fell sharply in Paris on Tuesday following the news.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From World
-
Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya's embattled deputy president10 minutes ago
-
China stocks rally peters out on stimulus worries amid Asia retreat11 minutes ago
-
Five Russians killed climbing mountain in Nepal: tourism official51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges focus on root causes of transnational crime while combating the threat1 hour ago
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Laos, Vietnam this week2 hours ago
-
Shanghai stocks end more than 4% higher2 hours ago
-
Nobel literature jury may go for non-Western writer2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida2 hours ago
-
Shanghai stocks pare early surge on stimulus worries amid Asia retreat2 hours ago
-
Turkey says will evacuate citizens from Lebanon on Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Myanmar to send rep to regional summit for first time in three years3 hours ago
-
From Bolivia to Indonesia, deforestation continues apace3 hours ago