China Says Top Diplomat Wang Yi To Visit Russia Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov... Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Russia from March 31 to April 2," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Beijing and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China presents itself as a neutral party in that war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

