China Says Top Diplomat Wang Yi To Visit Russia Next Week
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Friday.
"At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov... Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Russia from March 31 to April 2," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Beijing and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
China presents itself as a neutral party in that war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.
Recent Stories
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
More Stories From World
-
Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand5 minutes ago
-
China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia next week6 minutes ago
-
Duterte clan rallies as ex-Philippine leader marks 80th in jail6 minutes ago
-
UK's King Charles cancels appointments after cancer treatment 'side effects'6 minutes ago
-
Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand6 minutes ago
-
South Korea's 'heartbreaking' wildfires expose super-aged society26 minutes ago
-
Eala dream run ends as Pegula sets up final with Sabalenka36 minutes ago
-
Rain offers respite to South Korea firefighters as death toll rises2 hours ago
-
UK's King Charles cancels appointments after cancer treatment 'side effects'2 hours ago
-
Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Myanmar: USGS2 hours ago
-
Radio Free Asia files suit against Trump cuts after RFE/RL court win3 hours ago
-
Era of close ties with US 'is over': Canada PM Carney3 hours ago