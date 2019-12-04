UrduPoint.com
China Says Trade Deal With US Must Be Mutually Beneficial, Unburdened By Time Constraints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:49 PM

China does not intend to set a deadline to reach a trade agreement with the United States, because it wants the deal to be mutually beneficial and acceptable to both sides, Hua Chunying, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) China does not intend to set a deadline to reach a trade agreement with the United States, because it wants the deal to be mutually beneficial and acceptable to both sides, Hua Chunying, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said it may be better to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to make the trade deal with China, saying that Beijing wanted to "make a deal now."

"Our position on the trade deal is clear and unwavering. We do not intend to set any time frames on reaching the deal, because we want it to be based on equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit. The deal needs to be acceptable to both sides,"

