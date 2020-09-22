UrduPoint.com
China Says Trump 'spreading Political Virus' At UN

Tue 22nd September 2020

China says Trump 'spreading political virus' at UN

China on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of spreading a "political virus" at the United Nations after the US leader delivered a harsh attack on Beijing over the Covid-19 pandemic

"When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters.

"When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters.

More Stories From World

