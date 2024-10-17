Open Menu

China Says UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy To Visit This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit China this week, Beijing said Thursday, marking the first by a senior UK official since the election of Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Lammy "will pay an official visit to China from October 18-19".

The two sides would "have in-depth exchanges on implementing the consensus reached by their leaders" during an August phone call, Mao said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"China and the UK are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies," Mao said.

"The long-term stable development of bilateral relations accords with the common interests of both countries," she added.

Beijing hoped to "boost strategic mutual trust and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in all fields", Mao told reporters.

"China is willing to work with the UK to uphold our position as partners, maintain openness and cooperation... and push for the sound and steady development of China-UK relations," she said.

