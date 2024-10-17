China Says UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy To Visit This Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit China this week, Beijing said Thursday, marking the first by a senior UK official since the election of Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July.
Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Lammy "will pay an official visit to China from October 18-19".
The two sides would "have in-depth exchanges on implementing the consensus reached by their leaders" during an August phone call, Mao said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
"China and the UK are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies," Mao said.
"The long-term stable development of bilateral relations accords with the common interests of both countries," she added.
Beijing hoped to "boost strategic mutual trust and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in all fields", Mao told reporters.
"China is willing to work with the UK to uphold our position as partners, maintain openness and cooperation... and push for the sound and steady development of China-UK relations," she said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From World
-
Former US President Jimmy Carter casts 2024 election ballot3 minutes ago
-
UK foreign secretary to make first official visit to China13 minutes ago
-
Fiery Harris claims break from Biden in testy Fox interview13 minutes ago
-
Bondi beach 'closed' as Sydney shores hit by 'tar balls'13 minutes ago
-
Madinah region marks World Food Day23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy discusses collaboration with Singapore Manufacturing Federation33 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina33 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Quran and Sunnah memorization competition begins in Mauritania33 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends fifth relief plane to Lebanon42 minutes ago
-
Garcia Luna: Mexico's 'supercop' turned cartel abettor42 minutes ago
-
Kenya Senate to vote on deputy president's impeachment43 minutes ago
-
Volunteers join tree-planting initiative in Makkah43 minutes ago