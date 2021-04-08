UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says UK Sheltering 'wanted Criminals' After HK Asylum Ruling

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

China says UK sheltering 'wanted criminals' after HK asylum ruling

China on Thursday accused Britain of sheltering "wanted criminals" after prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law said he had been granted political asylum there

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :China on Thursday accused Britain of sheltering "wanted criminals" after prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law said he had been granted political asylum there.

London and Beijing are at bitter odds over the fate of Hong Kong, with Britain accusing China of tearing up its promise to maintain key liberties in the former colony for 50 years after the handover.

Law said Wednesday he had been granted asylum in Britain, after fleeing semi-autonomous Hong Kong following the introduction of a sweeping new security law.

That provoked an angry response in Beijing.

"The UK is clearly a platform for Hong Kong independence agitators, and provides so-called shelter for wanted criminals," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Describing Law as a "criminal suspect", Zhao called the move "gross interference" in Hong Kong's judiciary.

"The UK should immediately correct its mistake, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs," he added.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hit back in a tweet later Thursday, saying Britain "has a proud history of providing protection to those who need it".

He also confirmed that Law was granted asylum.

Law, a 27-year-old former Hong Kong lawmaker and student activist, fled to Britain in July 2020 in the weeks after the national security law -- opposed by democracy protesters -- was imposed.

Law wrote on Twitter that he had been granted asylum after several interviews over a period of four months.

"The fact that I am wanted under the National Security Law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk," he wrote.

The activist highlighted the plight of other asylum seekers from Hong Kong in Britain who might not have the same weight of evidence behind their claims.

"I hope that my case can help the Home Office understand more about the complicated situation in Hong Kong," he added.

"To free more protesters from Beijing's authoritarian oppression, the Home Office could consider more comprehensive evidence." - Strained ties - The fate of potentially millions of Hong Kongers who Britain has offered an escape route has become a point of bitter diplomatic contention between Beijing and London, which ceded the former colony in 1997.

China said earlier this year it will not recognise the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers because of a new visa scheme introduced in January offering a pathway to full British citizenship for those who want to leave the territory.

Beijing and London have in recent weeks also clashed over Chinese sanctions against four British entities and nine individuals including lawmakers that have spoken out in defence of China's Uyghur Muslim minority.

Britain has condemned sweeping electoral reforms approved by Beijing last month, which are expected to further reduce the small number of democratically elected lawmakers in Hong Kong.

Candidates for public office will have their entire history vetted as Beijing seeks to ensure "patriots" run the city.

Nine veteran activists were convicted by a local court earlier this week of organising one of Hong Kong's biggest peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Last year Britain protested jail terms handed to three leading activists from the pro-democracy party Demosisto, which Law co-founded.

The party disbanded on the same day China's new security legislation was imposed in Hong Kong.

In exile, Law has continued to champion the cause of pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong on social media.

Last month he hit out at mass trials of activists in Hong Kong, saying they showed "the Chinese Communist party nakedly abuses its powers and uses the courts to demonstrate that power".

Related Topics

Minority China Democracy Jail Social Media Twitter Student London Beijing Hong Kong Same Independence United Kingdom January July Visa Citizenship Criminals 2019 2020 Muslim From Weight Million Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

17 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

22 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

34 minutes ago

Italian Business Owners on Strike to Demand Compre ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, 6 wounded in Benin after army clears p ..

3 minutes ago

Ramzan ordinance to be strictly implemented in Hol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.