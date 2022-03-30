UrduPoint.com

China Says Ukrainian Crisis Shows Importance Of Building Robust Security System In Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

China Says Ukrainian Crisis Shows Importance of Building Robust Security System in Europe

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) China believes lessons should be drawn from the ongoing Ukrainian crisis by responding to the legitimate security concerns of all sides and creating an effective and robust security system in Europe, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"In the long run, lessons should be learned from the Ukrainian crisis, the legitimate security concerns of all sides should be addressed based on the principles of mutual respect and indivisibility of security, a balanced, effective and sustainable European security system should be installed through dialogue and negotiations and long-term order and durable stability in Europe should be achieved," Wang said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in China for a two-day visit to participate in the third ministerial conference of Afghan neighbors and advanced trilateral group on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan.

More Stories From World

