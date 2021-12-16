China Says Unaware Lithuanian Diplomats Are Concerned About Their Safety

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The allegations that Lithuanian diplomatic personnel are concerned about their safety are completely groundless, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, adding that the Lithuanian side never informed China about such concerns.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry recalled Lithuanian Charge d'affaires in China to Vilnius for consultations on Wednesday. The ministry indicated that in the absence of the replacement, the Lithuanian Embassy to China will operate in a remote mode.�

"The claims that the personnel of Lithuanian organizations in China are worried about their safety, and that Chinese government prohibits Chinese nationals from working in Lithuanian missions in China are completely groundless," Wenbin said in a briefing.

Wenbin stressed that China has always valued the safety of foreign diplomatic missions and their personnel accredited in the country, and this applies to the Lithuanian side as well. "Lithuania has never reported about any personal safety issues," he added.

According to Wenbin, China, responding to Lithuania's violation of its political obligations, announced the downgrading of diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of Charge d'affaires ad interim and relegated the status of China's diplomatic mission in Lithuania to that of a representative office, urging the Lithuanian side to do the same.

Lithuania, in turn, stated that bilateral discussions on the missions' operation continue, and expressed readiness to fully restore the functions of the Lithuanian embassy in China.

The relations between the two countries deteriorated as Taiwan opened its official representative office in Vilnius in November. The Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest to Lithuania and later decided to terminate the accreditation of Lithuanian diplomats. On Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called China's pressure against Lithuanian diplomats in Beijing "unacceptable" and confirmed the UK common stance with Lithuania against Chinese coercion.�