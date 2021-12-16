UrduPoint.com

China Says Unaware Lithuanian Diplomats Are Concerned About Their Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

China Says Unaware Lithuanian Diplomats Are Concerned About Their Safety

The allegations that Lithuanian diplomatic personnel are concerned about their safety are completely groundless, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, adding that the Lithuanian side never informed China about such concerns

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The allegations that Lithuanian diplomatic personnel are concerned about their safety are completely groundless, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, adding that the Lithuanian side never informed China about such concerns.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry recalled Lithuanian Charge d'affaires in China to Vilnius for consultations on Wednesday. The ministry indicated that in the absence of the replacement, the Lithuanian Embassy to China will operate in a remote mode.�

"The claims that the personnel of Lithuanian organizations in China are worried about their safety, and that Chinese government prohibits Chinese nationals from working in Lithuanian missions in China are completely groundless," Wenbin said in a briefing.

Wenbin stressed that China has always valued the safety of foreign diplomatic missions and their personnel accredited in the country, and this applies to the Lithuanian side as well. "Lithuania has never reported about any personal safety issues," he added.

According to Wenbin, China, responding to Lithuania's violation of its political obligations, announced the downgrading of diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of Charge d'affaires ad interim and relegated the status of China's diplomatic mission in Lithuania to that of a representative office, urging the Lithuanian side to do the same.

Lithuania, in turn, stated that bilateral discussions on the missions' operation continue, and expressed readiness to fully restore the functions of the Lithuanian embassy in China.

The relations between the two countries deteriorated as Taiwan opened its official representative office in Vilnius in November. The Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest to Lithuania and later decided to terminate the accreditation of Lithuanian diplomats. On Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called China's pressure against Lithuanian diplomats in Beijing "unacceptable" and confirmed the UK common stance with Lithuania against Chinese coercion.�

Related Topics

Protest China Beijing Vilnius Same United Kingdom Lithuania November From Government

Recent Stories

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tas ..

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the ..

2 minutes ago
 I'ntl moot on nanomaterial modeling, simulation co ..

I'ntl moot on nanomaterial modeling, simulation concludes at AIOU

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Sports Minister to inaugurate Mir Chakar-e- ..

Punjab Sports Minister to inaugurate Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind Games

4 minutes ago
 First China Pakistan animated movie all set to hit ..

First China Pakistan animated movie all set to hit silver screens in China

4 minutes ago
 Seminar for farmers held in faisalabad

Seminar for farmers held in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Morocco court approves Uyghur extradition to China ..

Morocco court approves Uyghur extradition to China: lawyer

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.