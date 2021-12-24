UrduPoint.com

China Says US Claims Of Forced Labor In Xinjiang 'Fabricated'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:28 PM

China Says US Claims of Forced Labor in Xinjiang 'Fabricated'

China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), on Friday pushed back against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act signed by US President Joe Biden into law, calling all accusations contained in the legislation "fabricated."

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), on Friday pushed back against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act signed by US President Joe Biden into law, calling all accusations contained in the legislation "fabricated."

On Thursday, Biden signed the bill banning imports of goods made with the forced labor of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China.

"The issue of 'forced labor,' which is raised in this law, is completely fabricated. Under the pretext of protecting human rights, the US authorities interfere in China's internal affairs, the NPC strongly opposes this. If the US continues to neglect the position of the People's Republic of China, China will have to take retaliatory measures," the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.

China strictly complies with international labor laws and domestic legislation, resolutely suppressing any illegal actions in this area, the lawmakers noted, adding that there is no such thing as "forced labor" in the Muslim-dominated region of Xinjiang.

The US claims that as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority minorities are imprisoned in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China, where they are forced to produce various products.

Beijing has repeatedly denied all accusations.

