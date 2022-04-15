UrduPoint.com

China Says US Congressmen's Visit To Taiwan Erodes Foundation Of US-China Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China Says US Congressmen's Visit to Taiwan Erodes Foundation of US-China Relations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The visit of US congressmen to Taipei is severely undercutting the foundation of the relations between China and the United States, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Wu Qian said on Friday.

On Thursday, a delegation of six US congressmen, headed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, arrived in Taiwan on an unannounced visit for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

One of the delegates, US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he is "honored to be in Taiwan," adding that people of Taiwan are "great allies of the United States and a beacon of freedom in a troubled region."

"These actions severely violate the One-China principle and the three joint US-China communiques, seriously compromise the basis of China-US relations and exacerbate tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Wu said on WeChat.

Meanwhile, the Chinese army will take all steps necessary to defend the country's sovereignty and definitively curb all attempts to undermine China's territorial integrity, he added.

"The People's Liberation Army of China will take all necessary measures to vigorously suppress outside interference and attempts to assert 'Taiwan's independence," Wu said.

In addition, earlier in the day, the Chinese armed forces launched military drills near Taiwan in the wake of intensified US activity in the region, China's Eastern Theater Command said, adding that "a recent increase in misleading US signals regarding the Taiwan issue" are futile and very dangerous.

Speculations about the US congressmen's visit to Taipei have circulated the past two weeks, with the visit initially anticipated last weekend. Yet after US Speaker for the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, the US delegation's visit to Asia was postponed. China has repeatedly criticized Washington for maintaining official contacts with Taipei, saying such actions by the US infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.

Related Topics

Senate Army China Washington Twitter Visit Nancy Taipei Independence United States All Asia

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol pric ..

OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol prices

37 minutes ago
 Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After ..

Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After Accusations of Discrimination

37 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo shares close lower

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of ..

Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North ..

55 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: D ..

Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: DC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.