UrduPoint.com

China Says US-Drafted Measure For UNSC To Tighten Sanctions On N. Korea Won't Solve Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 06:30 AM

China Says US-Drafted Measure for UNSC to Tighten Sanctions on N. Korea Won't Solve Issues

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The US-drafted resolution to strengthen UN sanctions on North Korea will not resolve any problems, the spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source told Sputnik the UN Security Council will vote on Thursday on the US-drafted resolution in light of Pyongyang's numerous missile launches this year.

"We don't think a resolution as proposed by the US can solve any problem," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "China has proposed to consider a PRST (Statement of the President of the Security Council) in past weeks. Our proposal was supported by many delegations but fell on deaf ears of the US. They know what is the best way for de-escalation but simply resist it."

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan, all from from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.

The resolution would tighten sanctions on vessels serving a role in North Korea's nuclear weapon or ballistic missile program, according to a copy of the draft obtained by Sputnik.

The measure would also seek to prohibit North Korea from exporting mineral fuels, mineral oils, and other products of their distillation, as well as bituminous substances, mineral waxes, clocks and watches. The resolution also would prohibit all members of the UN Security Council from importing these products as well.

The resolution would ban all UN Security Council member states from providing North Korea, directly or indirectly, any tobacco or manufactured tobacco substitutes. The measure would also require that nationals from UN Security Council member states be prohibited from receiving technology-related services from North Korea.

In addition, the resolution would authorize member states of the UN Security Council to seize and dispose items prohibited by the UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations China Vote Nuclear Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea All From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

6 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

6 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

6 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

6 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

6 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.