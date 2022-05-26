UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The US-drafted resolution to strengthen UN sanctions on North Korea will not resolve any problems, the spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source told Sputnik the UN Security Council will vote on Thursday on the US-drafted resolution in light of Pyongyang's numerous missile launches this year.

"We don't think a resolution as proposed by the US can solve any problem," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "China has proposed to consider a PRST (Statement of the President of the Security Council) in past weeks. Our proposal was supported by many delegations but fell on deaf ears of the US. They know what is the best way for de-escalation but simply resist it."

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan, all from from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.

The resolution would tighten sanctions on vessels serving a role in North Korea's nuclear weapon or ballistic missile program, according to a copy of the draft obtained by Sputnik.

The measure would also seek to prohibit North Korea from exporting mineral fuels, mineral oils, and other products of their distillation, as well as bituminous substances, mineral waxes, clocks and watches. The resolution also would prohibit all members of the UN Security Council from importing these products as well.

The resolution would ban all UN Security Council member states from providing North Korea, directly or indirectly, any tobacco or manufactured tobacco substitutes. The measure would also require that nationals from UN Security Council member states be prohibited from receiving technology-related services from North Korea.

In addition, the resolution would authorize member states of the UN Security Council to seize and dispose items prohibited by the UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea.