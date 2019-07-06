China Says US Expressed Readiness to Boost Ties for North Korea Crisis Settlement

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The United States said Washington was ready to step up coordination with Beijing on the settlement of the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"On July 5, 2918, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui held a telephone conversation with US Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun. The sides exchanged opinions on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and progress in the process of the political settlement ... Biegun briefed the Chinese side about the circumstances of the recent meeting between the US and North Korean leaders in Panmunjom and emphasized that the United States is ready to boost contacts and coordination with China on the Korean Peninsula issue," the ministry said in a statement.

Luo, in his turn, noted the importance of active cooperation between all the involved sides for achieving progress in the peace settlement.

China supported US-North Korean dialogue and hoped that the sides would resume bilateral consultations as soon as possible.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unexpectedly met on Sunday in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea, where they held hour-long talks.

Trump subsequently said that they had agreed to set up working teams that would begin negotiations in the coming weeks.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.