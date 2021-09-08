UrduPoint.com

China Says US Has To Pay Compensation To Countries Ready To Accept Afghan Refugees

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United States and its allies must compensate countries ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"The US and its allies have to assume the main responsibility for resolving the difficult migration problem of Afghanistan as well as provide necessary compensation for countries that have capabilities and are ready to receive refugees from Afghanistan," the minister said.

China calls on the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to increase inclusivity and predictability of their government so that people can leave or work in peace and tranquility, Wang added.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder, Mullah Omar.

