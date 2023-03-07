China Says US Indo-Pacific Strategy Seeks to Replicate NATO in Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States is in fact an attempt to create a version of NATO in the Asian-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

"The US Indo-Pacififc strategy, while purportedly aims at upholding freedom and openness, maintaining security and promoting prosperity in the region, is in fact an attempt to gang up, to form exclusive blocks, to provoke confrontation by plotting an Asia-Pacific version of NATO," the minister said during an annual press conference.

The foreign minister also said that the US' Indo-Pacific strategy aims to encircle China, which is bound to fail.

Qin added that the Asian-Pacific region should be an area of mutually profitable cooperation and not used for geopolitical stand-off.

The minister said that there should not be a new cold war in Asia.

The US in its 2021 strategy document described the Indo-Pacific as a region "vital to our security and prosperity," while China was described as a source of challenges, coercion and human rights violations, whose containment would require "collective efforts" from the US and its allies in the region.

The US' strategy in the Indo-Pacific in recent years has been widely viewed as aimed at raising its geopolitical clout in the region. In September 2021, the US, the United Kingdom and Australia signed a security pact known as AUKUS that provides for the increased trilateral strategic cooperation, including the supply of technology of making nuclear submarines to Australia.

In 2007, the US, India, Japan and Australia initiated the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue thus creating a mechanism of consultations among its members on state of the art technologies, artificial intelligence and information sharing.