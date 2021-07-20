China Says US Main Source of Cyberattacks in World

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the United States the main source of cyberattacks across the world after Washington accused "Beijing-affiliated" hackers of malicious activities across the world.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the United States the main source of cyberattacks across the world after Washington accused "Beijing-affiliated" hackers of malicious activities across the world.

On Sunday, a senior American official said that the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO had joined the US in exposing and criticizing China's "malicious cyber activities."

"The US and its allies level groundless cyber allegations against China, calling black white fully out of political reasons, vilifying and pressuring on China.

We categorically reject it. China strongly opposes and counters any cyberattacks, we do not favor hackers. This position is clear and consistent ... Actually, the US is a source of the largest number of cyberattacks in the world," spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

The diplomat blamed the US for various cyberattacks on China, asserting that even American allies - let alone rivals - are not immune to such attacks from Washington.