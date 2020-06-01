China says US protests show 'chronic disease' of racism

China called racism "a chronic disease of American society" on Monday as protests spread across the US following the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :China called racism "a chronic disease of American society" on Monday as protests spread across the US following the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police.

The unrest shows "the severity of the problems of racism and police violence in the US", foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.