China says US reaction to virus spreads 'panic'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China accused the United States on Monday of spreading "panic" in its response to the deadly coronavirus, including by imposing a ban on Chinese travellers.

The US "hasn't provided any substantial assistance" and has only created "panic", said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.