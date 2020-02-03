UrduPoint.com
China Says US Reaction To Virus Spreads 'panic'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:50 PM

China says US reaction to virus spreads 'panic'

China accused the United States on Monday of spreading "panic" in its response to the deadly coronavirus, including by imposing a ban on Chinese travellers

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China accused the United States on Monday of spreading "panic" in its response to the deadly coronavirus, including by imposing a ban on Chinese travellers.

The US "hasn't provided any substantial assistance" and has only created "panic", said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

