China Says US Responsible For Lowering Threshold For Use Of Nuclear Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China Says US Responsible for Lowering Threshold for Use of Nuclear Weapons

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The modernization of the nuclear triad by the United States and Washington's discourse about use of tactical nuclear weapons in hostilities have lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons in the world, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.

"The United States possesses the world's largest nuclear arsenal and continues to modernize its nuclear triad, while actively developing plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the front line, lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

The US is also spreading nuclear weapons through the trilateral security partnership between the US, UK and Australia," the Chinese official wrote on social media.

Tan Kefei added that China kept its own nuclear forces at a minimum level needed to ensure national security.

Last week, the US published a report on China's military capability, saying that China could accelerate the pace of modernization of its nuclear forces and produce about 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035. The document was submitted to Congress.

