China Says US Should Cancel $100 Mln Deal on Weapons Supply to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The US should cancel a $100 million deal on weapons supply to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, adding that China will take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty,

"China strongly protests and condemns this action," Zhao told a briefing, adding that the US should "withdraw" this proposal immediately.

China will take necessary and effective measures to protect its sovereignty and ensure its security, Zhao added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country with political and economic relations with several other nations.