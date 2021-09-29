UrduPoint.com

China Says US Should Draft Plan For Dialogue With N.Korea, Stop Shouting 'Empty Slogans'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:43 PM

China Says US Should Draft Plan for Dialogue With N.Korea, Stop Shouting 'Empty Slogans'

The United States should develop an appealing plan for dialogue with North Korea instead of repeating "empty slogans," as the sides need to boost mutual trust, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United States should develop an appealing plan for dialogue with North Korea instead of repeating "empty slogans," as the sides need to boost mutual trust, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

The remark came in response to Washington's recent statement that the US Administration was ready to meet with North Korean officials without preconditions, but that Pyongyang had not responded to direct contacts proposal so far.

"Under the current circumstances, the key to breaking the stalemate and restarting dialogue is taking seriously and resolving the DPRK's legitimate concerns. The US should avoid repeating empty slogans, but rather show its sincerity by presenting an appealing plan," Hua told a briefing.

The rollback terms of the UN Security Council's resolutions related to North Korea should be invoked as soon as possible, the diplomat said, adding that it is necessary to make adjustments to relevant sanctions, especially those pertaining to humanitarian and livelihood aspects.

"No matter how the situation evolves, China holds that parties should exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, build mutual trust, and settle the issue through dialogue and consultation," Hua said.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang hit a deadlock since the failed top-level summit in Hanoi in February 2019, during which former US President Donald Trump demanded more decisive steps from Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. North Korea, in turn, accused the United States of failing to fulfill prior commitments.

The recent missile launches by North Korea only added to tensions, with Washington condemning them as destabilizing to the region.

Related Topics

United Nations China Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Hanoi United States North Korea February 2019 From

Recent Stories

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

31 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

46 seconds ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

46 minutes ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.