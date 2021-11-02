China Says US Should Review Asia Policy After Afghan 'Havoc'

China said on Tuesday it was aware of the United States trying to secure military presence in Central Asia but hoped that the Afghan debacle taught it to respect national sovereignty

"The US should draw a hard lesson, rectify its belligerent policy, earnestly respect regional countries' sovereign independence and territorial integrity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

He commented on reports of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying on Monday that the US had approached India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in a bid to set up a new military base in the region.

Wang said the four were members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security bloc tasked with safeguarding regional stability. By contrast, he said 20 years of US-waged war in Afghanistan had wreaked "havoc" on the country, leading to a humanitarian disaster.