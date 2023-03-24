UrduPoint.com

China Says US Showed No Proof Of TikTok Being National Security Threat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China Says US Showed No Proof of TikTok Being National Security Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry argued on Friday that the United States was still to prove that the popular TikTok video-sharing app was a threat to its national security.

Shou Chew, the CEO of the social media platform, testified before Congress on Thursday amid scrutiny of TikTok's China-based parent company Bytedance. US lawmakers claim that the app can collect personal data of its 150 million American users and hand it over to the Chinese government.

"The Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting the privacy of personal data... It has never asked and will never ask companies or individuals to collect or share data stored abroad," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily briefing.

"The US government has so far presented no evidence that the TikTok social media network poses a threat to US national security," she added.

Mao urged the US to stick to market rules on fair competition and stop persecuting Bytedance solely for its Chinese origins. She said investors in the US should be guaranteed a level playing field.

The US has banned government employees from installing TikTok on their work devices, with some senior officials calling for a blanket ban on the app unless Bytedance agrees to spin off its US business. State Secretary Antony Blinken suggested Thursday that the app "should be ended one way or another."

Related Topics

Business China Social Media Company Mao United States Congress Market From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

27 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

37 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

45 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

51 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.