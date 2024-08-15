Open Menu

China Says Vietnam President To Lam To Visit From Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) China said that Vietnamese President To Lam will visit for three days from Sunday, in his first overseas trip since he was formally named his country's top leader.

"Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement Thursday, adding he had been invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China and Vietnam pledged to deepen bilateral ties when Xi visited the country last December, his first time there in six years.

That visit came after Vietnam and the United States upgraded diplomatic ties during US President Joe Biden's visit in September.

Vietnam has long pursued a "bamboo diplomacy" approach, striving to stay on good terms with both China and the United States.

Lam's China trip will be his first overseas visit since being named general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party.

