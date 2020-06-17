China said Wednesday it wanted to avoid more clashes in a border dispute with India that resulted in the first deadly confrontation between the two nuclear powers in decades

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :China said Wednesday it wanted to avoid more clashes in a border dispute with India that resulted in the first deadly confrontation between the two nuclear powers in decades.

"We of course don't wish to see more clashes," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference, while urging India to avoid "provocative gestures" that could complicate the border situation.