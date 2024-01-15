Open Menu

China Says 'welcomes' Nauru Decision To Cut Ties With Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) China said Monday it welcomed Nauru's decision to cut ties with Taiwan, after the Pacific island nation announced it was severing relations with Taipei.

"As a sovereign and independent nation, Nauru has announced...

that it has severed its so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan and is willing to restore relations with China," a spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry said.

"China appreciates and welcomes the Nauru government's decision," they added.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to rule out the use of force to seize it one day.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of it," the ministry spokesperson said.

