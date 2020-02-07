UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Whistle-Blower Doctor In Wuhan Dies Of 'Work Injury' - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

China Says Whistle-Blower Doctor in Wuhan Dies of 'Work Injury' - Reports

The Chinese authorities confirmed the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor in the city of Wuhan who first tried to warn the public about the possible outbreak caused by the new coronavirus, but said that he died of "work injury," the local broadcaster, Hubei Voice, said, citing the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Chinese authorities confirmed the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor in the city of Wuhan who first tried to warn the public about the possible outbreak caused by the new coronavirus, but said that he died of "work injury," the local broadcaster, Hubei Voice, said, citing the authorities.

According to doctors in other hospitals in Wuhan who knew him, Li died on Thursday evening after contracting the new coronavirus. The hospital where he was treated confirmed his death in the early hours of Friday.

Nonetheless, the broadcaster reported, citing the Chinese authorities, that the doctor died due to an "accidental injury at the workplace during working hours."

Li warned the public about the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-like virus in late December via social media.

He was then summoned by the police and accused of spreading false information because the new virus could not be confirmed to be exactly the same as the SARS coronavirus. Li's warnings were ignored for more than 20 days by the local authorities in Wuhan.

Li began coughing and developed a fever after treating patients infected with the new virus, according to his post on Weibo from January 11. On February 1, the whistle-blower doctor wrote on his social media account that he had been infected with the new coronavirus.

The virus has already left more than 630 dead and over 31,000 infected in China.

Related Topics

Dead Police China Social Media Doctor Died Wuhan Same January February December Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Immigration Authorities Using Cell Phone Data t ..

3 minutes ago

Strong Winds Leave Over 320,000 People Without Pow ..

3 minutes ago

Guernsey issues first post-Brexit licences to Fren ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Russian Security Official Dismisses US Thre ..

3 minutes ago

Food price to be stabilized in coming months

2 minutes ago

International Journalists Federation Urges Iraq's ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.