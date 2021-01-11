China Says WHO Should Investigate Origin of COVID-19 in Other Countries as Well

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) should conduct research to identify the origin of COVID-19 not only in China, but also in other countries and regions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, China's National Health Commission said that a delegation of WHO experts will arrive in China on Thursday to determine the origin of COVID-19.

"WHO needs to conduct similar research in other countries and regions as well," Zhao said, noting that as the situation with the COVID-19 evolved and as scientists had more information about the virus, more states should be involved in the research.

Zhao stressed that China supported scientists from around the world in conducting international research to identify the origin and transmission of the COVID-19, adding that from the very beginning of the epidemic, China had adhered to the principles of openness and transparency in contacts and cooperation with the WHO.

The WHO group that will look into the origins of the coronavirus includes representatives from Japan, Qatar, USA, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, Netherlands, UK and Denmark. Vladimir Dedkov, the deputy director for research at the St. Petersburg Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will represent Russia as a member of the group.