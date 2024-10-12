Open Menu

China Says Will Issue Special Bonds To Boost Ailing Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM

China says will issue special bonds to boost ailing economy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) China said Saturday it will issue special bonds to help its sputtering economy and that it had $325 billion in funds raised that it can deploy in the next three months to shore up the property market, ease local debt and bolster banks.

The measures, announced at a highly anticipated press conference by Finance Minister Lan Fo'an and other officials, came on top of a series of steps announced over the last weeks that have included interest rate cuts and liquidity for banks.

China's economy has been blighted by a years-long property sector crisis and chronically low consumption. Officials are hoping to reverse the slowdown and achieve a growth target of five percent this year -- enviable for many Western countries but a far cry from the double-digit expansion that for years boosted China.

On Saturday, Minister Lan said Beijing was "accelerating the use of additional treasury bonds, and ultra-long-term special treasury bonds are also being issued for use".

"In the next three months, a total of 2.3 trillion Yuan of special bond funds can be arranged for use in various places," he added.

Beijing also plans to "issue special government bonds to support large state-owned commercial banks," Lan said, although he did not say how much.

The debt ceiling of local governments will also be increased so they can spend more on infrastructure and help protect jobs.

The move would "help ease liquidity and debt pressures on local governments and real estate companies," Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said.

Related Topics

China Beijing Market From Government Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

15 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

19 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

20 hours ago
PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

21 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

21 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

21 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

22 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

22 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

22 hours ago

More Stories From World