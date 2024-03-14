China Says Will Take 'all Necessary Measures' To Protect Interests After US TikTok Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China on Thursday slammed the approval of a US bill that would ban TikTok unless it severs ties with its Chinese parent company, vowing that Beijing would "take all necessary measures" to protect the interests of its companies overseas.
The short-video app has soared in popularity worldwide but its ownership by Chinese technology giant ByteDance.
On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its parent company or face a nationwide ban.
The bill is yet to pass the Senate, where it is expected to face a tougher test in order to become law.
"The US should truly respect the principles of a market economy and fair competition (and) stop unjustly suppressing foreign companies," Beijing's commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Washington should also "provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the US", He added.
"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," he said.
