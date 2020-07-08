UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Would Join Nuclear Talks If US Reduces Arsenal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

China says would join nuclear talks if US reduces arsenal

Beijing said Wednesday that US demands for it to join nuclear disarmament talks with Russia are a ruse to sink the negotiations, but it could take part if Washington lowers its arsenals to China's level

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Beijing said Wednesday that US demands for it to join nuclear disarmament talks with Russia are a ruse to sink the negotiations, but it could take part if Washington lowers its arsenals to China's level.

US and Russian officials held talks in Vienna last month to discuss a replacement for the New START treaty, which limits each side to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads but is due to run out in February.

US President Donald Trump has insisted China be included in disarmament talks. China has shown no interest in participating.

Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control at China's foreign ministry, said the US pressure is "nothing but a ploy to divert world tension" and "create a pretext under which they can walk away from the New START".

"Their real purpose is to get rid of all the restrictions and have a free hand in seeking military superiority over any adversary, real or imagined," Fu said at a news conference.

The US and Russia hold more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, according tothe Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Related Topics

World Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Vienna Ruse Beijing Stockholm February All From

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

48 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

57 minutes ago

Balambat Christian couple converts to Islam

2 minutes ago

Brazil's president contracts virus as US starts WH ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. "strongly supports" S. Korea-DPRK cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

UNESCO declares Indonesia's Toba Caldera as Global ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.