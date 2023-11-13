Open Menu

China Says Xi, Biden To Talk 'global Peace And Development' At Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China says Xi, Biden to talk 'global peace and development' at summit

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will discuss "global peace and development" at a summit this week in San Francisco, Beijing said on Monday.

"The two heads of state will have in-depth communication on strategic, general and directional issues concerning China-US relations, as well as major issues concerning global peace and development," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"China is not afraid of competition, but we oppose defining the China-US relationship in terms of competition," she added.

Biden and Xi will hold their first meeting in nearly a year this week on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California.

The two leaders will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues as well as ways to "responsibly manage competition," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Xi-Biden summit follows a series of meetings in recent months between high-level officials in Beijing, Washington and elsewhere, but will be the leaders' first encounter since November 2022 in Bali.

