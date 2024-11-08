Open Menu

China Says Xi To Travel To Peru, Brazil Next Week For APEC, G20 Meetings

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM

China says Xi to travel to Peru, Brazil next week for APEC, G20 meetings

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Peru and Brazil next week for meetings of APEC and the G20, Beijing's foreign ministry said Friday.

Xi will go to Lima from November 13 to 17 and Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

In Peru, Xi will "attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit", Hua said.

And in Brazil, he will participate in a summit of G20 leaders, Beijing said.

China is Brazil's top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.

