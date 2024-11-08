China Says Xi To Travel To Peru, Brazil Next Week For APEC, G20 Meetings
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Peru and Brazil next week for meetings of APEC and the G20, Beijing's foreign ministry said Friday.
Xi will go to Lima from November 13 to 17 and Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.
In Peru, Xi will "attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit", Hua said.
And in Brazil, he will participate in a summit of G20 leaders, Beijing said.
China is Brazil's top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
More Stories From World
-
Barca goals flowing ahead of Real Sociedad challenge24 minutes ago
-
Bayern look to extend lead as Kompany makes his mark1 hour ago
-
Two dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off South Korea1 hour ago
-
Sinner ATP Finals favourite after brilliant and controversial year1 hour ago
-
UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions on strengthening regional, world peace1 hour ago
-
Thousands told to flee wildfire near Los Angeles1 hour ago
-
Power partly restored in Cuba after Hurricane Rafael1 hour ago
-
Cafe in Libya champions recycling and sustainability1 hour ago
-
Cracked earth in Greece's saffron heartland as drought takes toll2 hours ago
-
Putin and Trump say they are ready to talk8 hours ago
-
Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills four, wounds 408 hours ago
-
Time running out for Canada to meet climate target: audit8 hours ago