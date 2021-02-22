China schedule development of old revolutionary base areas

China's State Council has issued a document setting development goals for old revolutionary base areas in the new era

According to the document, by 2025, old revolutionary base areas are to reach higher levels of rural vitalization and the new type of urbanization.

By 2035, the areas are to basically realize socialist modernization along with the rest of the country and see a modernized economic system basically in place, where residents enjoy higher income and equal access to basic public services.

To achieve these goals, the document proposes three tasks -- consolidating and expanding the results of poverty alleviation, boosting the development of real economy and industries with local characteristics, and augmenting public services and improving the well-being of local residents.

The document calls for improving policy support and establishing long-term mechanism for development, as well as enhancing the Communist Party of China's overall leadership in the whole process.