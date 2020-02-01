UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Scraps Import Duties On Products Donated For Coronavirus Prevention - Government

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:45 PM

China Scraps Import Duties on Products Donated for Coronavirus Prevention - Government

China has suspended import duties on coronavirus prevention products supplied by foreign donors, the tariff and classification committee of the State Council announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) China has suspended import duties on coronavirus prevention products supplied by foreign donors, the tariff and classification committee of the State Council announced on Saturday.

"Imported goods from foreign financial donors donated for the prevention and control of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus can be exempt from import duties," the committee said.

Products procured by healthcare agencies and organizations to battle the virus will be exempt from duties, too. The decision will be in effect until March 31.

China has been fighting the new strain of coronavirus since December. The virus has since spread to more than 20 countries and killed 259 people in China. The outbreak prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Import China March December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minsk Says Prospects for Belarus-NATO Cooperation ..

56 seconds ago

PML-Q, MQM standing with government: Sheikh Rashid ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistani nation to reiterate unflinching support ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation drive inaugurated in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Four persons receive burn injuries in house fire i ..

7 minutes ago

Milk price touches Rs 108 in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.