China Scraps Import Duties on Products Donated for Coronavirus Prevention - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) China has suspended import duties on coronavirus prevention products supplied by foreign donors, the tariff and classification committee of the State Council announced on Saturday.

"Imported goods from foreign financial donors donated for the prevention and control of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus can be exempt from import duties," the committee said.

Products procured by healthcare agencies and organizations to battle the virus will be exempt from duties, too. The decision will be in effect until March 31.

China has been fighting the new strain of coronavirus since December. The virus has since spread to more than 20 countries and killed 259 people in China. The outbreak prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency on Thursday.