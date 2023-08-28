Open Menu

China Scraps Pre-departure Covid-19 Tests For Inbound Travelers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that inbound travellers no longer need to conduct pre-departure COVID-19 nucleic acid tests or antigen tests starting from August 30

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that inbound travellers no longer need to conduct pre-departure COVID-19 nucleic acid tests or antigen tests starting from August 30.

"Starting from August 30, 2023, inbound travellers will no longer be required to take a pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19," he said during his regular briefing.

