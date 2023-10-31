BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) China took the 5,000m mixed relay gold in the second leg of the 2023-24 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Montreal on Tuesday, finishing the three-day event with two golds, one silver and one bronze medal.

China's team of Liu Shao'ang, Liu Shaolin, Lin Xiaojun and Sun Long competed with Canada, Kazakhstan and South Korea in the men's 5,000m relay Group A.

South Korea maintained the lead at the start of the race, with China in third place.

With 25 laps remaining, Liu Shaolin moved from the outside lane to take the lead.

China gradually extended their lead and ultimately won in seven minutes and 3.468 seconds. Canada and Kazakhstan finished second and third, respectively, while South Korea were disqualified due to a violation.

Although South Korea did not win a medal in the men's relay, they were the biggest winners on the closing day of the Montreal leg, winning the women's 3,000m relay and also earning gold medals in individual events.