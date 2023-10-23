Open Menu

China Secure Four Golds At Badminton Denmark Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ODENSE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- Chinese shuttlers claimed golds in four events at the BWF Denmark Open here on Monday.

Third seed Chen Yufei enjoyed a straight-set victory over Carolina Marin of Spain 21-14, 21-19 in the women's singles final, taking her second title of the BWF tournaments this season.

"Marin is really good. She gave everything on the court, and so did I. It was indeed a pity that I lost the final here last year, and I'm so happy that I actually win the title this time," said Chen.

Her unseeded compatriot Weng Hongyang clinched his first gold medal in the BWF Super 750 tournaments by sweeping Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-12, 21-6 in the men's singles final.

"Of course I'm happy (for the win), but there are more matches coming up (next week), and I want to be ready to fight for that as well," Weng said he has already turned his focus to the upcoming France Open.

The mixed doubles final saw a 79-minute fierce competition between two Chinese pairs Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping and Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, with the former pair beating their teammates, the first seeds, 16-21, 21-15, 26-24 after saving 5 match points in the third game.

