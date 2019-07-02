China seeks digital, intelligent techs in airport growth

China's burgeoning civil airports are eyeing digital and intelligent technologies to sustain continuous growth, according to China's civil aviation authorities

China's burgeoning civil airports are eyeing digital and intelligent technologies to sustain continuous growth, according to China's civil aviation authorities.

Mega airports of China's major cities are generally reaching or closing to their capacity saturation points, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

It is even severe in those airports with annual passenger throughput at the 10-million level, greatly affecting the efficient and comfort flight experience of passengers.

"The digital and intelligent technologies are of great importance for major airports, bringing greater space for development and sustaining the safety operation of the industry," said Zhang Rui, deputy director of the airport department of the CAAC.

The CAAC is focused on creating safe, green, smart and human-oriented airports, with smart airports on the pivotal position.

In 2018, the total annual passenger throughput and flight movements of China's civil airports reached 1.26 billion and 11.08 million respectively, growing at an annual average of 11 percent and 19 percent over the past 10 years.