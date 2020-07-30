UrduPoint.com
China Seeks Further Military Cooperation With Russia To Ensure Int'l Security - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) China hopes to further strengthen its military cooperation with Russia in order to ensure international security and to maintain peace and stability, the country's ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"China is ready to continue to strengthen high-level communication with Russia; to conduct cooperation in areas such as joint exercises, military competitions, military training, personnel training, military-technical cooperation, counter-terrorism, and sustainability," the ambassador remarked.

Beijing views close cooperation with Russia as a vital means of combating several pressing global security issues, such as unilateralism and protectionism, Zhang added.

"[China is prepared] to enhance strategic cooperation on major international and regional issues; to jointly confront the challenges of unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemony; and to support the security and development interests of both countries, to maintain peace and stability throughout the world," the ambassador said.

Military cooperation occupies an important place in the strategic relationship between Moscow and Beijing, Zhang stated, highlighting Defense Minister Wei Fenghe's visit to the Russian capital for the rescheduled Victory Parade on June 24.

The Russian and Chinese armed forces have conducted multiple joint military exercises over recent years. Chinese troops participated in the Tsentr-2019 military drills that took place this past September.

