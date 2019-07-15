UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Seeks Public Advices On Improving Business Environment Regulation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

China seeks public advices on improving business environment regulation

China's top economic planner is asking for public opinions until August 12 on a regulation concerning improving the business environment, the Economic Information Daily reported Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :China's top economic planner is asking for public opinions until August 12 on a regulation concerning improving the business environment, the Economic Information Daily reported Monday.

Aiming to regulate the entire process of improving the business environment, the document stresses treating all market entities equally, the newspaper reported quoting a statement from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

As China implements unified negative lists for market access across the country, industries, fields and businesses not on the lists are open to all market players for investment, according to the regulation.

All market entities, regardless of their ownership, are equal in gaining production factors including personnel, capital and land usage as well as participation in market competition, said the regulation.

The document has clarified rules from setting up a business, obtaining approval for investment, assets registration, applying for bankruptcy to tax payment.

Rolled out by the NDRC and other departments, the regulation will help to better implement policy measures made by the central authorities on optimizing the business environment, said the report.

Related Topics

Business China August Market All From Top

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch again recommends disbanding Ruet-e-Hilal ..

3 minutes ago

Eradication of Polio top priority: Commissioner Su ..

2 minutes ago

Denisova Asks Ukrainian Authorities to Ensure Mosk ..

2 minutes ago

Police finalizes security arrangements for hearing ..

10 minutes ago

A forum on peaceful re-unification of China to be ..

10 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini Gives Trade Unions Until August to ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.