China seeks public advices on improving business environment regulation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :China's top economic planner is asking for public opinions until August 12 on a regulation concerning improving the business environment, the Economic Information Daily reported Monday.

Aiming to regulate the entire process of improving the business environment, the document stresses treating all market entities equally, the newspaper reported quoting a statement from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

As China implements unified negative lists for market access across the country, industries, fields and businesses not on the lists are open to all market players for investment, according to the regulation.

All market entities, regardless of their ownership, are equal in gaining production factors including personnel, capital and land usage as well as participation in market competition, said the regulation.

The document has clarified rules from setting up a business, obtaining approval for investment, assets registration, applying for bankruptcy to tax payment.

Rolled out by the NDRC and other departments, the regulation will help to better implement policy measures made by the central authorities on optimizing the business environment, said the report.