China Seeks Steady Development of Relations With UK - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) China is committed to promoting a stable and healthy development of relations with the United Kingdom, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on media reports about the cancellation of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit.

Earlier in the day, British media reported that Sunak and Xi canceled the meeting on the sidelines of G20 in Indonesia due to a revision in the summit's schedule after the missile incident in Poland.

"I have no information to share with you. I want to emphasize that China is committed to working with the UK to promote a healthy and stable development of Chinese-British relations based on mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.

I hope that the UK will move forward toward China," Mao told a briefing, responding to the request of one of the journalists to confirm and name the reasons for the cancellation of the meeting.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw did not have accurate information on whose missiles those were.

The Russian defense ministry said that no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the debris on photos released on the internet look nothing like Russian weapons.