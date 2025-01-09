Open Menu

China Seeks Stronger Collaboration To Promote Early Weather Warnings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 06:33 PM

China seeks stronger collaboration to promote early weather warnings

China aims to pioneer new paths for international collaboration to facilitate early warnings about weather conditions, providing Chinese technological expertise in disaster prevention and risk reduction, a senior official at the China Meteorological Administration said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) China aims to pioneer new paths for international collaboration to facilitate early warnings about weather conditions, providing Chinese technological expertise in disaster prevention and risk reduction, a senior official at the China Meteorological Administration said.

Chen Zhenlin, head of the CMA, highlighted the substantial progress the nation made in advancing international meteorological cooperation last year. This was exemplified by the unveiling of its early warning system at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November.

Solutions have been deployed for testing in countries such as Pakistan, Ethiopia and the Solomon Islands, Chen said during a report at the 2025 National Meteorological Work Conference in Beijing. The conference reviewed China's meteorological achievements in 2024 and set key goals for the current year, China Daily reported.

China's early weather warning services have also been integrated into the China-Africa Cooperation Forum's green development partnership. The president of the Maldives and the prime minister of Sri Lanka visited the CMA to express their intent to boost collaboration, Chen noted.

The World Meteorological Organization endorsed China's role in global early weather warning systems, with its secretary-general praising China's "people-oriented "approach to meteorology as a model for the world, Chen added.

However, Chen emphasized that the increasingly complex global climate situation poses risks to socioeconomic development worldwide, as extreme weather events continue to rise in frequency and intensity.

Last year, countries such as the United States and Spain faced catastrophic weather disasters, resulting in significant loss of life. Super Typhoon Yagi caused economic damage to China that was six times greater than that caused by Typhoon Rammasun a decade ago.

Citing Swiss Re, a leading international reinsurance provider, Chen said global economic losses from natural disasters last year surpassed $310 billion.

To address these challenges, China plans to develop more efficient and inclusive early warning platforms to enhance global monitoring and forecasting capabilities. Chen said China aims to offer comprehensive solutions in meteorological disaster prevention and reduction.

This year, China will expand meteorological cooperation with key regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia, focusing on building cloud-based early warning systems to support the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China also intends to strengthen ties with the United States, European nations and global organizations as it advocates for the international standardization of meteorological technologies, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence and early warning systems, Chen said.

The country will share its experiences in climate change adaptation at the 62nd session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scheduled for February in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Weather Prime Minister World United Nations Sri Lanka China Road Baku Hangzhou Beijing Progress Azerbaijan Spain Ethiopia Solomon Islands United States Maldives February November From Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excelle ..

SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement ..

Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Aj ..

20 minutes ago
 PCB unveils domestic cricket schedule for 2025 sea ..

PCB unveils domestic cricket schedule for 2025 season

1 minute ago
 RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportu ..

RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US

2 hours ago
 Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host ..

Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

2 hours ago
 Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldne ..

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India

2 hours ago
Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

2 hours ago
 Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

2 hours ago
 Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

3 hours ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

3 hours ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From World